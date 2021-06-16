SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

SCWX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,983. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.12 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

