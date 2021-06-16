SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

SEGXF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,178. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

