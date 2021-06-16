Sei Investments Co. Acquires 86,113 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 97.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

NYSE YETI opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

