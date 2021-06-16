Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,009 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

