Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,405 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

NYSE SMG opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

