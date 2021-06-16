Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 188,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,829 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

AEO opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.