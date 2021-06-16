Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,258 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

NYSE LW opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.