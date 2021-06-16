Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SIC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 2.54. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.