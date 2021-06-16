Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Sensus Healthcare worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

