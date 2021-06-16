Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0793

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $36.44 million and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

