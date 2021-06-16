Serco Group (LON:SRP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRP. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 140.30 ($1.83). 3,504,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

