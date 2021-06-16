Serengeti Asset Management LP Invests $1.04 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 makes up approximately 0.5% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $10,380,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $7,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,439,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of AGCB stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.