Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Reduced by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 6,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

