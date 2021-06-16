ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.27. 63,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.