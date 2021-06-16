Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SESN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $727.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. TRV GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

