Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SGIOY stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 201,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,162. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.