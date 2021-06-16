Short Interest in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Rises By 70.2%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ajax I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

AJAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,173. Ajax I has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

