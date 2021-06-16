Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rises By 66.4%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,646,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the May 13th total of 2,190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.6 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANCUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

