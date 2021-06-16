Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Decreases By 31.1%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LBTSF stock remained flat at $$15.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. Almirall has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Almirall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

