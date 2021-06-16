Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rises By 63.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

