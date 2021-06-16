Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rises By 63.9%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.85.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
