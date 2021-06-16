Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Grows By 90.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

