Short Interest in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Rises By 68.8%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 841,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 276,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.