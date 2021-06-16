Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Decreases By 42.9%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Shares of CJREF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 27,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,971. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%.

CJREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

