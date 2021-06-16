Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Expands By 78.0%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 146,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DGNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $23,194,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $11,275,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

