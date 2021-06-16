Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Expands By 33.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

