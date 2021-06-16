Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Expands By 33.3%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.16.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
