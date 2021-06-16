Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Expands By 97.6%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

