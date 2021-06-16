Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 97.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $$14.00 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

