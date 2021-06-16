Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 97.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $$14.00 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
