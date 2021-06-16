Short Interest in Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Increases By 67.8%

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the May 13th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of JDEPF remained flat at $$39.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Jde Peets has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JDEPF shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.