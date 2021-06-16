Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Increases By 81.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIXT. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIXT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,594. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

