Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Decreases By 19.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $221,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,184 in the last ninety days.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.