Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Declines By 44.9%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.0 days.

Shares of SRHBF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

