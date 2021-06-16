Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Grows By 78.0%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $56,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,619. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

