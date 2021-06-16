Short Interest in The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Declines By 22.9%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,045,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 19,513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 price target (down previously from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

