Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Grows By 74.4%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,165. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

