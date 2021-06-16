Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Grows By 92.8%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

