Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Grows By 63.9%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 9,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

VOD stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

