Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 34.3%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDPSF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF remained flat at $$38.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

