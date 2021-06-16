Short Interest in Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Drops By 39.4%

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WOLV stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Wolverine Technologies

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the cyber security business. Previously, the company was involved in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

