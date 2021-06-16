Short Interest in Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Drops By 39.4%

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WOLV stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Wolverine Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Wolverine Technologies
