Showcase Reaches 1-Day Volume of $211,004.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $976,604.68 and approximately $211,004.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

