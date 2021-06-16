Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 3.9%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.81 and last traded at $99.11. 4,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,478,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

