Similarweb Ltd.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 21st (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb’s (NYSE:SMWB) quiet period will end on Monday, June 21st. Similarweb had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $176,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Similarweb’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMWB. Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.