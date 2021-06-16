Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

