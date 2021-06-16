Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 29,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.