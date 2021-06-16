SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,519 shares of company stock worth $5,722,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.