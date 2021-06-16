Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford Sells 30,750 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kent Wakeford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $2,621,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

