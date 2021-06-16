Small Love Potion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.33 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $54.14 million and $8.33 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

