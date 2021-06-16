Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSE EM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 46,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,820. Smart Share Global has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

