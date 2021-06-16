SmartCash Market Cap Hits $12.30 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and $509,581.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,067.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.49 or 0.06298125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.73 or 0.01546719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00433075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00684997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00418168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005952 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040413 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

