Smartlands Network (SLT) Market Cap Reaches $36.41 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $7.14 or 0.00018291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $36.41 million and approximately $61,721.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00755372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.07 or 0.07655247 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

