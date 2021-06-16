Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440–0.360 EPS.

SMAR traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. 43,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

